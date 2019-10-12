Erdogan came to an apt caricature for the military operation in Syria
The network showed a caricature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who ordered to launch a military operation, “the Source of peace” in Syria.
The author is a famous artist Sergei Elkin.
“Erdogan launched a military operation in Syria. It is directed against the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds,” — said in the caption to the cartoon.
Actually the figure shows the Turkish leader with a sword in his belt that says “Syria”.