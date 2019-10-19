Erdogan in the conversation with trump confirmed that it is committed to cease-fire (PHOTOS)

The President of the United States Donald trump wrote Friday on his Twitter page that he had discussed the situation in Syria with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, and he confirmed that he is committed to the cease-fire, reports TASS.

“Just got off the phone with Turkish President Erdogan. He told me that there were few incidents with sniper fire and mortar attacks, but they were quickly resolved. He very much wants a cease-fire or a break work. The Kurds also want this, and they also want a final resolution of the situation. It is a pity that this approach was not for many years. Instead, everything rested on the very weak guarantees, it was artificial. Both sides have good will, and do have a good chance at success,” said trump.

Recall, October 7, the United States announced the withdrawal of the military from the border areas of Turkey and Syria. This has weakened the self-defense forces of Syrian Kurds, which Ankara considers an ally of the outlawed Turkey Kurdistan workers ‘ party.

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria operation “Source of peace” with the aim of creating a buffer zone there. It must be a protective zone for the Turkish border. In this district, Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Damascus called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

Washington imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.

October 17, the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to suspend hostilities. Turkey agreed to 120 hours of cease fire to Kurdish coalition “Forces of a democratic Syria”, left the area of border security zone created by Ankara