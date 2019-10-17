Erdogan threw the letter from trump, who called the President of Turkey ‘not being cool’ (PHOTO)

On the day of the Turkish operation “Source of peace” in Syria, the US President, Donald trump has written to the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan a letter in which he argued that the Kurdish General Mazlum Abdi told him about the readiness to go to Ankara to make concessions and start negotiations. About it reports CNN TV channel.

The U.S. leader told Erdogan that “worked hard” to solve “some of your problems.” “Do not let the whole world. You can develop a great deal. General Mazlum willing to negotiate with you, and he’s willing to make concessions that they never had been before. I confidentially make a copy of his letter to me just received it”, – stated in the message of the trump. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“You don’t want to be responsible for killing thousands of people, and I don’t want to destroy Turkish economy by means of sanctions. And I can do that already shown in the case of pastor Brunson Story will thank you if you do it right. I will forever see you as the devil, if not good things happen. Don’t tough guy. Don’t be a fool,” reads the letter. The BBC reports that Erdogan received the letter, however, did not follow the instructions trump and threw it in the trash.

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria “operation peace,” which began with air strikes by the air force on the positions of Kurdish groups. The goal is to establish a buffer zone, which should become a protective belt for the Turkish border where Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Syrian state news Agency SANA called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

In turn, the head of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said that Turkey is trying to most effectively defend their border with Syria from terrorist attacks and shocked condemnation of its actions from a number of allies. According to him, we are talking about attacks carried out with Syrian territory, and therefore “not really it would be fair to criticize a potential Turkish intervention in this situation.”

Despite this, the President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree on sanctions against Turkey in response to the ongoing military operation. This Executive order gives the Treasury and state Department the authority to consider introducing and imposing sanctions against individuals, organizations or persons connected with the government of Turkey and participating in actions that endanger civilians and lead to further undermine peace, security and stability in North-East Syria. To avoid the effects of further sanctions from the United States, the Turkish side should stop its offensive in Syria to return to dialogue with the US on security issues in the North-East of the Republic.

On 15 October, the US imposed sanctions against the Russian energy Ministry and the defense Ministry. Restrictions also touched on the three Turkish officials, including the Minister of defence of the country Hulusi ACAR, Minister of energy and natural resources Fatih Donmez and interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Trump has posted on Twitter a statement in which he promised because of what is happening in the North-East of Syria event to destroy the economy of Turkey, threatening the imposition of financial sanctions, freezing of assets, prohibition of entry into the United States. Also, the American leader made an increase of 50% for Turkey in the import duties on steel the termination of negotiations on trade. “I’m completely ready without delay to destroy the economy of Turkey, if Turkish leaders will continue to go on dangerous and destructive path,” added the US President.