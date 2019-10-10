Erica Herceg talked about the relationship with Konstantin Meladze
Member of the group “VIA Gra”, which was called a home wrecker and the reason for the divorce of Vera Brezhnev, Konstantin Meladze, told the truth about the relationship with the producer. She showered him with compliments, calling a brilliant musician, but also admitted that Constantine is her very close friend.
“For me, Konstantin Meladze — the third father after his own father and God. From the first day I feel for him a respect and gratitude for the job”, said Herceg.
Erica admitted that her heart really busy, but another man. Perhaps the singer will soon marry. She was two years happy in the relationship, but the name chosen Herceg calls.
“I don’t want to show a loved one. Besides, he — man is not creative, is engaged in business. For six years I did not comment on any situation regarding his personal life, because she and “private life”. But now I want to talk about it, because I have a feeling that this man will be my future husband”, — said the singer.
We will remind, in mass media has been rumors that Vera Brezhnev in early August, went from Konstantin Meladze, who allegedly had an affair with Erica Herceg. Soon, all sides of a love triangle hastened to dispel the rumors. Faith and Constantine together spent the evening at the concert of each other, hugged and looked happy and harmonious couple.
Recently “VIA Gra” has released a new video for “Lobal”. Perhaps the rumors of the affair Herceg and Meladze are nonrandom.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter