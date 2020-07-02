Error, theft, loss: how to repair or replace a certificate of naturalization
The certificate of citizenship is proof of your status and can serve as a vital proof of certain benefits only available to American citizens. If you have lost your certificate, or life circumstances led to a change in your curriculum vitae, evidence of possible repair or replace, writes Citizenpath.
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) issues a certificate of citizenship to a person born outside the United States and received American citizenship either through naturalized parents, or through parents (parent) who are citizens of the United States. If you have never given this document, you will need to request proof of your citizenship by completing form N-600. The replacement process is designed only for persons who had previously given testimony. If your birth certificate was lost, stolen or destroyed otherwise, you may have to restore it. In addition, if you have had a legal change in your name, date of birth, you may need to begin the process of replacing a certificate of citizenship.
Although the replacement of the citizenship certificate is a fairly simple process, minor errors can easily ruin it.
The application for replacement of certificate of citizenship
To request a replacement certificate of citizenship, fill in the form N-565 “application to replace the document of naturalization/citizenship” for the Service of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS).
Form N-565 is designed exclusively for the renewal of the document on citizenship, when citizenship is granted. Do not submit form N-565 for the following reasons:
- permanent residents applying for U.S. citizenship, should not file form N-565. Instead, use form N-400, “Application for naturalization”;
- US citizens who require the original certificate of citizenship, should not file form N-565. Instead, use form N-600, “Application for certificate of citizenship”.
The reasons for replacement of citizenship certificate
There are several good reasons to require replacement of citizenship certificate:
The document was lost, stolen or destroyed
You will need to provide some supporting evidence. When completing form N-565 on the basis of a lost certificate, you must provide proof of loss. USCIS want to know what happened and to obtain supporting evidence. As a rule, the applicant must submit a police report or a statement under oath.
The process of replacing a certificate of citizenship usually requires you to provide information such as certificate number, date and place of issue.
Edit a document not associated with a USCIS error
If your citizenship certificate there is an error or need to make a change, you can ask to do it. If the US government is to blame for this error, it usually will fix it for free (you will need to prove that the problem is not on your side). But replacing certificates due to error or change of the applicant would entail a filing fee for USCIS form N-565.
Each time you change information in the document, you must provide evidence.
Request for name change requires:
- marriage certificate or divorce; or
- a certified copy of the court order.
To change the date of birth need:
- a certified copy of the court order;
- a certified copy of the amended birth certificate; or
- similar state document.
Typographical error USCIS
If the error in the certificate tied to a misprint or clerical error on the part of the government, you will need to provide the original certificates and confirm correct information. For example, application N-565 associated with the wrong birth date, should include a photocopy of a birth certificate as proof of the correct dates. If you select this reason fee is not required. You can request a replacement certificate in cases when:
- USCIS issued a certificate that does not match confirming facts specified in the statement on the nationality of the applicant; or
- USCIS made a clerical error in preparing the certificate.
The terms of the replacement certificate
The processing time of replacement is usually less than a year. In some cases USCIS may issue a new document faster. But according to USCIS, the processing time of forms N-565, as a rule, lengthy. To speed up the process, it is important to prepare accurate and complete documents and properly fill out the form.
