Escaped from CPNP the patient is detained by police in Brampton (PHOTO)

Police arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of which from the Center for the prevention of drug abuse and mental disorders (CPNP) at the beginning of this week the alarm was given, as it can be dangerous to society.

Police said that Anthony Murdock, 45, was discovered in Brampton around 2:30 a.m. and placed under arrest.

A message that no information about his whereabouts after he escaped from the employee PNPN during “tours”, was handed over to the police on Tuesday afternoon.

“About 2: 30 in the morning we received information that Anthony Murdoch has been spotted in Brampton. We were contacted, and then it was moved here, to Toronto. It should appear this morning in court at Old City Hall, – told reporters the representative of the Toronto police force Katrina the Arrogant. – At the moment there is no information that he was involved in any accidents in the Saw or in Toronto. We invite him to appear in court in connection with violation of conditions”.

Murdoch, who was recognized as not bearing criminal liability (NWA) for an indecent act in 1998, is only the latest in the list in conflict with the law informed patients who escaped from CPNP over the past few weeks.

Jebin Kong, a 47-year-old patient CPNPS with a heavy criminal record, fled the country on 3 July, having on hands the resolution center on the city during the day.

July 23 to 27-year-old patient PNPN Ahmed Sualim also escaped from the facility, but the same day he was arrested.

Kong’s escape prompted the leaders CPNPS to contact third parties requesting the verification techniques associated with issuing permits for exit and other privileges. The police is also conducting its own investigation Kong.