Escaped from the doctors of the famous Russian actor scored strange behavior
Popular Russian actor Valery Garkalin has run away from doctors in Moscow who tried to hospitalize him. We will remind, last year Garkalin hastily brought to the Institute. Sklifosovsky by plane from Irkutsk, where he was on tour with suspected pneumonia.
As reported by Telegram channel Mash, this time 64-year-old actor spent time at restaurant on Tver, when he felt bad.
He went outside, health has not improved. The actor fell to the ground.
By seeing this picture, eyewitnesses called an ambulance. But when he arrived the medical team, Garkalin stood up abruptly and fled in the direction of his house.
Valery Garkalin known for the films “Cathal”, “Shirley myrli”, “Pop”, and also for the TV series “My fair nanny” and “Between us girls”.
Interview to popular artist, visit the website of “FACTS”: “After as card tricksters in the movie “Rolled” I was always pursued by people offering to exchange cards.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter