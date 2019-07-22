Escaped to Ukraine Russian Russia predicted a bloody revolution after the death of Putin
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin — the only one with rating, and its possible departure from office will lead to a massive upheaval in society. This opinion was expressed in an interview with moved to Kiev six years ago, Maxim Motin, who was in Russia as the Director of development of football club “Moscow” and PR-Director of the mobile operator “MegaFon”.
“If you look at the ratings of “United Russia” — they have none. It loses all the choices that you can. The only ones who have the rating — is Putin. If it is not, political spheres of influence will begin to eat each other to seize power. There will be many conflicts among groups. Over all a bloody revolution unfortunately. And then the question is, who will come to power. Lenin-Kerensky 2 or-2. No one knows, “—says Motin.
Now Russia, in his opinion, is a country in the stage of manual control — Putin has surrounded himself with people who have no opinions. The only aim of Putin’s entourage — the preservation of the stolen money.
“They just protect the money that he stole. They absolutely do not care about the country and people only care about money. If you give at least some slack- it’s all over. If there is at least some independent judgment, all will be put”, — considers taking refuge in Ukraine is Russian.
The cause of the departure Motin from Russia was frustrated by the fact that “most people in Russia want to live in North Korea,” they do not need any changes.
People watching on TV three Federal channel, even believe in the story of “the crucified boy”.
“If any normal person would look Kiseleva, say, “That’s schizophrenia. It is impossible to believe.“ And people sincerely believe in. How? Why? I don’t understand”, says Maxim Motin.
He drew attention to the fact that these outflows are smart, educated people from Russia, in the last 15 years, was never. Smart people who are not willing to go to jail, leave the country.
And out of this situation can only be the death of Putin. Which, again, is fraught with large-scale shocks.
Recall that in an interview with the American Director Oliver stone, Vladimir Putin admitted that he would not go for a fourth term, if tired. But during the meeting in June, direct line, the Russian leader said that he is not tired of being President. In addition, in a July interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, talking about plans after the presidency, the politician said that he has another five years of hard work and it is too early to talk about what he’ll do after that.
As you know, in 2018, Vladimir Putin has won the “election” of the President. His current term in office expires in 2024.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after 2024 in Russia entered a new, post-Putin era: the current Russian President will have to leave. This confidence was expressed by the poet and publicist Dmitry Bykov.
