Essential oil that balances the hormones, reduces inflammation and heals the skin!
Many of us do enjoy the smell of roses, but only a few know about their amazing therapeutic properties.
Apparently, the essential oil, which is produced through a simple process of steam distillation, is a powerful natural remedy for the treatment of various health conditions.
In addition, this essential oil is commonly used in beauty treatments for thousands of years.
In fact, it is made by extracting Rosa damascena and is a rich source of several medicinal compounds that heal the body in different ways:
eugenol is the richest antioxidant
farnesol is a strong natural pesticide
nerol — aromatic antibiotic compound with a flavor of sweet taste
citronellol — effectively repels mosquitoes
citral is a powerful antimicrobial agent, which is required for the synthesis of vitamin A
citronellate — provides the scent of the roses
methyleugenol — offers powerful local antiseptic and anesthetic properties
Karun — helps digestion
phenyl-acetaldehyde — sweet and aromatic composition
phenyl geraniol is a natural form geraniol
Antiviral, antiseptic and astringent properties of this essential oil to heal wounds and skin condition.
Here are the advantages of using it:
Heals the skin
This oil has powerful antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that soothe skin problems and fight bacteria that cause them.
Balances hormones
Because it acts as a natural anti-anxiety agent, this oil reduces stress, boosts libido and balances hormones. Simply RUB a few tablespoons on the neck to balance your hormones.
Heals wounds
Rose essential oil heals wounds, prevents infections and accelerates healing when applied topically.
Treats depression
Studies have shown that rose essential oil soothes depression and anxiety in the postpartum period in combination with lavender oil. To improve your mood and fight depression, it is enough to disperse the lavender and rose oil at home.
Protects against viruses
This is a strong antiviral drug that boosts the immune system and prevents viral infection.
Reduce inflammation
Anti-inflammatory properties of rose essential oil to treat dyspepsia, fever and eases pain of gout and arthritis.
Relieves pain during menstruation
Since it has antispasmodic properties, this essential oil will ease menstrual cramps, ease the pain and prevent fatigue and nausea. You have to apply it topically on the abdomen or diffuse.