Essential oils to accelerate healing of fractures
Many of us are faced with these unpleasant injuries and dream to recover. Essential oils act as a complementary medicine, i.e. complementary to conventional treatment.
The peppermint oil. It contains essential nutrients and has anti-inflammatory effects. In addition, peppermint oil prevents cramps, has analgesic effects, and therefore it is particularly effective in the treatment of fractures.
The lavender oil. Softens some of the more pronounced symptoms associated with bone fractures. Among them are nausea, headaches, anxiety and other problems.
Rosemary oil. Contains significant amounts of natural carbohydrates monoterpenes, and they prevent the loss of calcium and positive effect on the regeneration of bones.
The oil of chamomile. Also is deservedly considered a very useful essential oil for the treatment of fractures. It has analgesic, antimicrobial and antiseptic. Chamomile oil reduces the level of pain associated with the healing of fractures and also has anti-inflammatory effects.
But the most remarkable feature of all the abovementioned products is that they practically do not have any side effects and contraindications.