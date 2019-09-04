‘Eternals’ Cast Debuts Their Costumes At D23 Expo
The reveal of the Eternals costumes has fans more excited than ever for the upcoming film, making it more real than ever. There is still no footage out there from the flick, and currently, no plot synopsis is known. A teaser trailer for the film could come towards the end of this year, but likely will accompany the release of the MCU’s Black Widow which hits theaters next May.
This will be the first debut of the Eternals in the MCU, and not much is known to those who have not read the comics on the superhero group. According to Marvel’s database, the heroes are immortal and are made of cosmic energy, making them some of the most powerful beings ever created.
“All Eternals possess the capacity for superhuman strength, telepathy, flight, teleportation, illusion-casting, transmutation of organic and inorganic matter, and the generation of various forms of energy from their bodies, including force, heat, light, and other electromagnetic radiation,” their description continues.
The actors compiling the cast of Eternals is the MCU’s most diverse to-date, confirming Kevin Feige’s former comments about pushing diversity moving forward in all of Marvel’s films.
“The most diverse cast of all MCU movies. This is fantastic,” a fan applauded on Twitter.
“Eternals has not only the most attractive/talented cast ever but also the MOST DIVERSE cast,” another added.
Eternals debuts on November 6, 2020.