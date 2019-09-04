‘Eternals’ Cast Jokes That They Could ‘Destroy’ The Avengers
Kumail Nanjiana then added that there would be no Avengers or Guardians without the Eternals and joked, “you’re welcome Chris Pratt’s character.”
ThenVariety reporter then suggested there could be some kind of Eternals/Avengers showdown in the future, which really got the two men going.
The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo.
“No, no, no, we’re gods, if they want to throw down they wouldn’t win. But it’s all good. Not trying to start no beef, no street beef but…” Henry continued.
“But we would destroy them,” Nanjiani added.
While an Eternals/Avengers crossover would be everything Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had ever wanted, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. And when it comes to power, Nanjiani and Henry are absolutely right, their power is unmatched and they could easily take down Iron Man, Captain America, and Hawkeye.
The Eternals are the defenders of Earth who are constantly fighting off the Deviants. They were created by the Celestials, which have been mentioned in both Guardians of the Galaxy flicks, but only briefly. All Eternals have superhuman strength, power of flight, mind control, energy blasts from eyes and hands, and the ability to create forcefields. It’s a lot more than a bow and arrow and a shield made out of vibranium, no offense.
At this time, none of the Avengers have responded to the comments made by Nanjiani and Henry, but it won’t be long before the playful banter continues. Chris Pratt should have a witty comeback any day now!
Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.