EU “green” energy for the first time surpassed fossil fuels
Photo: Press service of DTEK
In Europe, actively building wind farms
In just solar and wind accounted for a record share of 21% of the total generation of electricity in Europe.
In the European Union renewable energy for the first time surpassed coal, oil and gas in production of electricity. On the eve reported the analytical center of Ember.
Stated that wind, solar, hydropower and bioenergy generates 40% of electricity in the 27 member States in the first half of the year, surpassing fossil fuels as the source, which accounted for 34%.
As a result, the carbon emissions in the energy sector of the European Union fell by almost a quarter in the first six months of 2020.
Senior energy analyst at Ember Dave Jones said it marked a “symbolic moment” in the transition of the electricity sector in Europe. He noted that nine years ago, fossil fuels produce twice as much electricity in the EU than renewable sources.
While electricity demand in the EU fell by 7% due COVID-19 electricity generation from renewable sources grew by 11%, mainly due to new wind and solar plants, which produced a record 21% of electricity in Europe. In Denmark 64% of the electricity produced from wind and solar, and 49% in Ireland and 42% in Germany.
Meanwhile, electricity production from fossil fuels fell by 18%. The main hit was the coal with reduction of production in each country. In Portugal, the drop was 95% and Spain 58%.
Experts believe that trend will only gain momentum. However, in order to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, are not enough.
Wind and solar power have increased their rates, but not to a sufficient level that we should see in 2020-ies, – say the authors of the study.
In order for the EU to have time for your schedule, you must deploy two to three times more wind power stations in a year than over the last decade.
Earlier it was reported that in 2019 green energy overtook nuclear in terms of production in the world.
We will remind, this week the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law reducing the “green” tariff. It envisages the reduction of tariffs for solar power by 15% for wind power – by 7.5%, without extension of the period of validity.
korrespondent.net