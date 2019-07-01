EU leaders at the third attempt are unable to appoint the heads of institutions of the European Union (PHOTO)

Failure to complete on Monday in Brussels, the third in the last six months of the summit of heads of state and government of the European Union on the appointment of candidates for five key positions in the Confederation in the years 2019-2024, which lasted more than 20 hours without interruption. The differences between the EU countries was so great that after the meeting was canceled formal press conference, presided over the summit, the heads of the European Council Donald Tusk. Not officially confirmed even the “narrow list” of candidates to succeed himself Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, the chief of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini and the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, reports TASS.

Next, the fourth attempt will be made already on Tuesday, the leaders of 28 countries of the community will gather again in Brussels at 11:00 (12:00 MSK), and if the summit does not succeed, it will be possible to speak of a new institutional crisis of the European Union. At the same time on Tuesday, but in Strasbourg, opened the first session of the European Parliament, where elected in the European elections on may 23-26, the deputies had to elect the head of the European Parliament and to approve the President of the European Commission. Last week it became known that the election of the President of the European Parliament was rescheduled from 2 July 3, to leave the EU leaders more time to search for the compromise.

If July 2, the EU summit will not be able to agree on all the candidates, the disaster will not happen because the leaders of all EU institutions except the European Parliament should be replaced only on October 31. In this case, the European Parliament will choose its leader independently, without the leadership of the EU summit, and filling the remaining vacancies will be postponed for September. On the other hand, such a development would be a serious blow to the image of the EU as it will once again demonstrate the inability of the 28 EU countries to find a compromise on a key community issue, according to TASS.

Also, the leaders of the community will lose an important negotiating ability in the distribution of the five posts between representatives of different States and political parties – chair of the new head of the European Parliament is already exists and bargaining around it will be impossible.

According to sources TASS, at the end of the discussion on Monday issued the following scenario: current first Deputy head of the EC, the Dutch Frans Timmermans is to become the head of the European Commission, Deputy head of the world Bank, the Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva – for the presidency of the European Council, the German Manfred Weber considered for the post of head of the European Parliament, acting Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel on a post of the head foreign policy service of the European Union. Another candidate to head EU foreign service is the current European Commissioner for competition, Danish Margrethe Vestager.

The appointment of the head of the European Central Bank summit participants generally did not discuss, in order not to complicate the agreement of a package yet and consultation with the banking lobby. It is expected that the decision on the head of the ECB will be made in September.

The biggest problem at the summit is expected to arise around the main post in the European Union – the head of the Executive structure of the EU – the European Commission. Against the main candidate for the post of Frans Timmermans are the countries of the Visegrad group (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic). Timmermans is the first Chairman of the outgoing European Commission and in this capacity, he oversaw the investigation of EC violations of European standards in Poland in the context of the government reforms of the constitutional court, and this aroused the disfavor of Warsaw and its Eastern European allies.

Leaving the summit, the President of France Emmanuel macron said that the process of appointment to leading positions in the European Union was ill-prepared. “The failure of negotiations to do with political differences between countries. The appointment process has been poorly prepared. The intention to elect the heads of the lists leading euroelections parties have made uncertainty and ambiguity, as has led to various interpretations of this principle,” he said.

According to Macron, “the failure was partly linked with the personal ambitions of some politicians”. “These leaders have become prisoners of [their] political interests and political commitments. This problem should be resolved by tomorrow, and I am confident that we will achieve success,” he added.

The French President stressed that “in the future we should draw all the necessary conclusions from the failure” of the EU summit. “The very credibility was under attack because of these lengthy meetings that proved to be fruitless. We create a bad image of the European Union”, – declared macron.

He pointed in this regard to the importance “to build a good team which will prepare the possibility of achieving concrete results”. “At the same time, we should think about simplifying decision-making procedures,” said macron.

According to him, France in the course of the talks “did everything possible to have reached a satisfactory solution”. “We not acted with some fixed schema solution or nominations on a national basis,” he said.

He welcomed in this regard, “coordination of actions of France with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who made great efforts in order to try to achieve agreement by Monday.” He also noted the close cooperation of France in the summit with the leaders of Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Macron said that the failure of the summit demonstrates the impossibility of further EU enlargement, even if in the current community leaders are not able to take major decisions.

“In light of what is happening, I am more skeptical about the position of those who advocate the new extension of the EU. We are not able to agree, even now while we are still 28. Therefore, I will oppose any form of extension, until there is deep reform of the institutional mechanisms of the European Union,” he warned.