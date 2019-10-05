EU prepares sanctions against Turkey due to drilling in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus (PHOTOS)

The European Union is discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against Turkey due to the drilling activities of Ankara in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus, the question included in the agenda of the meeting of the EU Council on 14 October in Luxembourg. About it as transfers TASS, said in a statement EU foreign service on the results of a telephone conversation on Friday, the head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini, Minister of foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

“The high representative and the Minister today discussed the possibility of targeted measures in light of the ongoing drilling activities in Turkey. The high representative also stated that this issue will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the EU Council on foreign Affairs, which will be held on October 14 in Luxembourg”, – stated in it.

The document underlines that “Turkey’s actions come at a time when aktiviziruyutsya efforts to resume negotiations on a Cyprus settlement under UN auspices”.

“Turkey should refrain from such actions and to respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with international law within its exclusive economic zone, the statement reads. – In addition, Turkey should accept the invitation of the government of Cyprus and to consider the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones and continental shelf on the basis of dialogue and negotiation in good faith and in full compliance with international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations”.

Previously, the government of the Republic of Cyprus has accused Turkey of violating its sovereignty after Ankara sent a drill ship located in the exclusive economic zone of the island nation’s seventh sector gas fields in the Cyprus offshore.

A gas field offshore Cyprus in accordance with international law were delineated in 2003 between Cyprus and Egypt. In a statement, the presidential office stated that the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in the sector “is the exclusive sovereign right of Cyprus and shall not affect the rights of any third States, including Turkey.”

Later, as reported by Reuters with reference to sources in the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Turkey, drill ship “Yavuz” will resume exploration drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean on 7 October.

On the shelf and in the EEZ of Cyprus were found large deposits of natural gas. In 2011, American company Noble Energy discovered, in particular, the field “Aphrodite”, whose reserves are estimated at about 140 billion cubic meters.

Does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, Turkey disputes the boundaries of the EEZ of island States and States that will not allow an exploration drilling off the coast of the island without the consent of the Turkish Cypriot community, in other words, recognized only by Turkey Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Drilling vessels are directed into this zone by Ankara on the basis of licenses of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are under protection of the ships of naval forces of Turkey.