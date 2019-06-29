Eugene Mishka confessed how life has changed for the team after leaving Zelensky of “95 Quarter”
Studio “Kvartal 95” in addition, which removes the new concert program, also announced the festival KvartalFest throughout Ukraine.
The project participants held a press conference, which was visited by the journalists of TSN. During the event the actors spoke, what can the audience expect from the new festival as well as where and when to visit KvartalFest in Ukraine.
In addition, “kvartaly” told how they work without Vladimir Zelensky, who is now the President of Ukraine.
Eugene Mishka admitted that now the team’s life dramatically changed after Zelensky of “95 Quarter”.
“Life “Quarter” has changed so dramatically that have to find an impersonator for the President. We announced a contest for the best impersonator of President Vladimir Zelensky and here looking for him, actually for that the jokes were about him. We continue to work, we have new actors who will complement and refresh our team,” said the actor.
Mishka also shared that sometimes they call Zelensky and crying at his shoulder.
“When we call each other to say that I do, but do it very rarely. When you call, crying in the shoulder. Mostly we do, because he is strong”, — says Evgeny.