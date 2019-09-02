Eugene Mishka showed the grown daughters
Ukrainian actor and entertainer, and more recently Director of the Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh is a favorite of the public, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Znaiu.
Mishka successful not only in the media shows, but also in his personal life. Together with his wife Xenia he has two daughters: 11-year-old Barbara and 4 year old Seraphim.
The comedian recently revealed to his fans on the social network Instagram a new photo of his daughters.
It shows the barbarian and the Seraphim dressed in beautiful dresses. Both girls were painted, and the younger has not noticed the veil, not the veil.
“The feast is ready,” — said in the caption under the photo.
Fans will not have passed the publication and immediately began to comment: “Oh what beauty”, “How is it possible that the girls took all the beautiful parents, beautiful girls”, “Beauty”, “Kids candy”, “Wonderful girls. Good for you and good health!”.