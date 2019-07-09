Eugene Mishka with his wife celebrate their wedding anniversary

| July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh often publishes in his Instagram a fun video or photo from the shoot. Here are some pictures from a family visit stars do not appear as often, so every time members Eugene react to personal shots.

Евгений Кошевой с супругой отмечают годовщину свадьбы

So, for example, yesterday, July 7, Eugene Mishka and his wife Ksenia celebrated a wedding anniversary. The couple have been married for 12 years! In honor of the actor published in Instagram the tender with his beloved wife, who accompanied the touching caption:

“Love you, infinitely and insanely! Nickel-silk wedding. 12. Want more.”

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.