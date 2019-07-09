Eugene Mishka with his wife celebrate their wedding anniversary
July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh often publishes in his Instagram a fun video or photo from the shoot. Here are some pictures from a family visit stars do not appear as often, so every time members Eugene react to personal shots.
So, for example, yesterday, July 7, Eugene Mishka and his wife Ksenia celebrated a wedding anniversary. The couple have been married for 12 years! In honor of the actor published in Instagram the tender with his beloved wife, who accompanied the touching caption:
“Love you, infinitely and insanely! Nickel-silk wedding. 12. Want more.”