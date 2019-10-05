Eugene the cat is shown, as he prepares for the sixth live show “Dances with stars z”
Choreographer shared a snippet of the video.
Member of the project “Dances with stars z” Eugene the cat, which dances together with the actress Ksenia Mishina and showed how their rehearsals.
As reported by Eugene, he shared a snippet of the video after numerous requests of their fans. In the video that cat posted in Instagram, he demonstrated how rehearsals performances for the sixth live broadcast.
As you know, last Sunday, a couple , Eugenia the Cat and Ksenia Mishina on the floor dancing jazz. And did it so skillfully that all the judges of the show unanimously placed the pair the highest score – 10 points. In General, during the last ether Mishina and the cat got 30 points. The jury noted that the pair of them could become the leader on the project.
Recall that in the sixth of the live project “Tantsi z with a stars” left Jiji and Jan Cybulski.