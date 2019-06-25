Eugenia Vlasova admitted, as it was difficult for her to study singing

| June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Eugenia Vlasova, which showed, as he keeps himself in great shape, showed the rehearsal with his touring schedule.

On the page in Instagram the star posted a video where before the concert fulfills the song “About you” and “I will.” As recognized under the post singer, three months ago she was very difficult to sing.

Евгения Власова призналась, как ей было трудно заниматься вокалом

“3 months ago, doing vocals, I just stayed and cried…I couldn’t sing, had to sing through the pain…Now I ask those who today lowered his hands for one reason or another…the Road by walking!” – asked the artist to those who need support.

TSN

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.