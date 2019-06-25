Eugenia Vlasova admitted, as it was difficult for her to study singing
June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Eugenia Vlasova, which showed, as he keeps himself in great shape, showed the rehearsal with his touring schedule.
On the page in Instagram the star posted a video where before the concert fulfills the song “About you” and “I will.” As recognized under the post singer, three months ago she was very difficult to sing.
“3 months ago, doing vocals, I just stayed and cried…I couldn’t sing, had to sing through the pain…Now I ask those who today lowered his hands for one reason or another…the Road by walking!” – asked the artist to those who need support.
TSN