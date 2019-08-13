Eugenia Vlasova showed bright photos since the birth of my daughter

August 13, 2019
Ukrainian singer Eugenia Vlasova published a photo from the celebration of the birth of his daughter.

The daughter Yevhenia Vlasova Nina noted the 15th birthday. On the occasion of star mum threw a large and stylish Banquet to please the birthday girl. And on the page in Instagram Vlasov published a long entry about how tenderly treated preparation of the event.

“What makes you happy? I really it is interesting and important to know. Why? It’s simple! I love the emotions that you experience reading your comments! Emotions! That is what is important! This #DR for my agnolucci I was preparing, as always, with awe and gratitude. What I’m experiencing in this moment? When think through every detail that fills you with delight, and even if tired, then with a sort of light feeling and positive emotions!” – wrote Vlasov.
“For me the health of my family! Daughter happy birthday, just she the light! My daughter today is also my birthday!!!”, “Let it grow beautiful, happy, healthy, and happy mother’s success in life, When the soul warmth and calm, then I’m happy! Congratulations to your daughter of all her the best! And how old she was?” comment the fans.

