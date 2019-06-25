Eugenia Vlasova showed how support form
At the end of 2017 Eugenia Vlasova has fallen on hard times, underwent surgery and difficult rehabilitation. Fully recovered, the singer returned to physical exercise and now exercise regularly, showing slender figure.
The other day she shared a series of photos, which rounds posing in a tracksuit during training:
“Hot… Very! But! Movement is life,” said the artist on the importance of exercise.
Fans of Eugenia Vlasova, in turn, began to actively comment on the photo, noting that she is in terrific shape and looks great now. I join in the compliments!