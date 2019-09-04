Euro 2012 – Ukraine, Salo and gorilka for Berlusconi: Grygoriy Surkis was 70 years old
Wednesday, September 4, your 70-summer anniversary is noted by the former President of Kiev “Dynamo”, the former head of the football Federation of Ukraine and the Vice-UEFA President Grigoriy Surkis, whose contribution to the development of domestic football is difficult to overestimate. Suffice it to recall only the most prominent successes and achievements of Grigory Mikhailovich: the return to the native land of Valery Lobanovsky, the output of the Dynamo to the semifinals of the Champions League and the Ukraine national team in the quarter-finals of the world Cup. The top of the application organizational talent Grigory Surkis was Euro 2012, the arc held in Ukraine and Poland. Yes, and the right to host the Champions League final 2018 in Kiev our country also, to be Frank, was not without his participation.
On the eve of the anniversary of Grigory Surkis has published the book “the Age of Surkis,” created by a team in the person of Bogdan Boogie, Sergei Vasiliev, Oleg Vostriakov, Yury Pocket, Yuri Korzachenko, Igor Linnik and Konstantin Petkevich. People, for many years side by side worked with him, remembered in its pages many interesting things.
Leonid Kravchuk (President of Ukraine in 1991-1994, head of the Board of Trustees of FC “Dynamo”): “Gregory M. on our first meeting was impressed with the extraordinary man. Long time working in CC, I’m used to seeing the standard visitors the same outfit with the same parties and the same issues, with a continued expectation of some instructions. And here in front of me — a person completely different mindset. Saw that the man he is solid, educated, specific and direct in communication, but the life of a diplomat, a very enterprising and effective Manager. At the meeting drew attention to the fact, as the burning intelligence, passion and compassion in his eyes. That, to me, very revealing and important.
Remember “the case of fur coats” in 1995, which was inspired by the unscrupulous Spanish referee Nieto and led to a three-year disqualification “Dynamo” from the Cup? Imagine what has gone through Grygoriy Surkis! At such moments expose the essence of man.
So, any attempts to bribe the judge there was no smell. But the referee wanted to buy women’s fur products, which we have would cost less than in Spain. But cheaper does not mean nothing!.. Those who knew the history of the relationship of an arbitrator with the Kiev “Dynamo” had reason to believe a planned action. But trying to prove that “prosecutors” of the European football Union was like shooting with cannons on sparrows. As, however, and refer to “lost in translation”, saying that Spanish referee Nieto took the wrong our desire to help him. The verdict had already been handed down a three year disqualification.
If you only knew the effort it cost Grigory Surkis and all of us, the authoritative members of the Board — Borys Oliynyk, Dmytro Hnatiuk, Boris Paton, to UEFA believed in the innocence of the Ukrainian club. And “Dynamo” returned to the European Cup, which was our common great victory.”
Rezo Chokhonelidze (Department of plant breeding “Milan” in 1997-2007, the General Director of FC Dinamo 2007): “With Hryhoriy Surkis introduced me to some of the activities of the League in Geneva Valery Gazzaev. Former coach of “Alania”, which we treat each other almost like family, with a smile, though not without regret, recalled how at the time, came to Gregory M. with a proposal to sell to the Vladikavkaz club Andriy Shevchenko.
What sometimes bizarre life. How could anyone assume that very soon, Sheva will be in Milan, where I had the privilege to work, and Surkis will be one of the dearest friends to me and for bosses “red-black” Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.
The Surkis brothers often visited matches “Milan”. Usually Berlusconi and Galliani was sitting on the podium in isolation, the only exception is for our dear guests from Kiev, who was seated nearby. And the heads of the Dynamo have earned the image of a sort of happy mascots: when they were present in the stands, the Rossoneri, as a rule, win, and Sheva pleasing goals and former bosses, and the leaders of his club.
Grigory Mikhailovich never came to Milan empty handed. Among the Souvenirs, as a rule, was available for a vodka with pepper and bacon, which, as it turned out, Berlusconi loves. “Hello, Gregory! Fat brought?” for them it was the traditional greeting. In turn, the owner of “Milan” also tried to respond to surprises. once gave Surkis set of 12 ties, custom-tailored Neapolitan masters of the company Marinelli. Is a world famous brand, and in Italy its products belongs to the elite gifts.
For me, Gregory M. was and remains a very close Friend who will always support and never betray”.
Michel Platini (President of UEFA): “We’ve known Gregory a long time ago, and now I probably won’t remember all the circumstances of our first meeting. But it was definitely in 2005, when I began my campaign as a candidate for the presidency of UEFA. Naturally, our first conversation was devoted to the upcoming elections, where I competed with the then head of UEFA Lennart Johansson. On direct request to vote for me, Gregory immediately responded with an equally direct refusal! I said, “But why? Maybe you read my program and change your mind?” I wanted to explain what I want to do as President of UEFA, how I’m going to try to change European football, what goals they set for themselves… “Sorry, I already promised support for Johansson, — said Surkis. — Understand, he is like my father, so in any case, I’ll vote for him”.
Of course, I was upset by this response. On the other hand, could not impress that Gregory then spoke to me directly, but the most tolerant. Shortly after the election of the UEFA President I him, so to speak, repaid in the same coin — I voted for Italy, the choice of UEFA Euro 2012.
In short, at first our relationship was far from friendly. But I want to stress that we did relative to each other very honestly and correctly. And it was important for both!
Later I got to know Gregory, over time, had imbued him with not just respect, but also became a good friend. And very glad that we still have a great relationship.
I think it is very important that next to you there were such people as Grigory Surkis, direct and honest. He always says only what he thinks is right. Not to wriggle or to do only blah-blah-blah — frankly: “Michelle, I don’t like”. Or: “This is a good solution, and that is bad.” Of course, it may not open up at all, won’t argue in public, but privately be sure to lay out the truth. Even if it is bitter”.
Nikolai Pavlov (head of the team “Dynamo” Kyiv in 1995-1996): “Combining in the early 1990s, the coaching posts in the “Dnepr” and national team of Ukraine, I was often on the Dynamo base in Koncha Zaspa. One of these visits he met with Grigory Surkis. He introduced himself first, we talked, exchanged numbers. And our relationship is pretty soon escalated into a sort of “telephone friendship”. As President of the capital club Grigory Mikhailovich began to invite me to the most important matches. In particular the matches of the Champions League, where any person receives a lot of material for reflection and professional growth.
I was very happy with the victory of Dynamo against Spartak Moscow! And twice — as one of the victors of the evening was Dima Mikhailenko, in fact, blessed me in the transition from the “Dnepr”.
I knew about the intentions of the Surkis to create a powerhouse, able to return to Ukrainian football lost after the collapse of Union authority. And so it was that after a few months he was in the midst of this process. “Dnepr” has been in troubled times. Formal leaders changed one after another, and the whole business routine focused on me. And in that moment, when the people responsible for the Finance team, this responsibility is hard to avoid, I was forced to put the question squarely. Used: if promised something players have to execute it. If there is no opportunity to keep his word, then, and the guys have a conscience before a group of pure in any case. At the turn of 1994–1995 the situation has reached such a critical point. A couple of players “Dnepr” contract terms which have not been performed, already had the very lucrative offers from Russian clubs. Everything about this story, I did not hide from Grygoriy Surkis, nor from Jozsef Szabo. Gregory M. said “Dinamo” waiting for my players with open arms. And along with me. Long to persuade him it was not necessary. “Dnepr” was falling apart, and the last months I’m not so much coached the team how many were in search of funds to its existence. Then any twisted pair will not stand. So I vitally needed a change of scenery. To return to Kyiv, the team for which I grew sick, seeing the perfect option.
True, didn’t think parting with not a stranger to me Dnipropetrovsk “well-wishers” furnish such speculation! The main motive: Pavlov, say, all sold and delivered. It got to the point that my family began to receive threats. In those days, support of Grigory Surkis was a truly life-saving. He provided the car, the guard helped his family moved to Kiev. When in the spring “the Dynamo” went to the game in Dnepropetrovsk, Gregory M. direct text of his order forbade me to go. For a start, literally insisted that I do during the winter holidays went somewhere to relax with his wife. So I for the first time in his coaching career had been in Spain.”
Michal Listkiewicz (former President of Polish football Union): “With the Ukrainian football I know since the late 1980s, when served a match in the rank of FIFA referee. Tried one of the qualifying matches of the national team of the USSR headed by the brilliant Valery Lobanovsky and which was dominated by representatives of Ukraine. The team in 1988 he became the Vice-champion of Europe, Mikhailichenko, Protasov, Kuznetsov, Bessonov, Demianenko, rats and Belanov was considered to be the real stars. Was lucky enough a few times to personally communicate with Valery Vasilievich — usually in a warm and friendly atmosphere with a couple of liqueur glasses of brandy.
With Grigoriy Surkis, who is considered one of the closest people I met and then became friends, visited in Kyiv Dynamo and the Ukraine national team as a UEFA delegate. He talked a lot about my family, about my parents, and I was amazed at the warmth and cordiality of Grisha. Because for my parents, a close, sacred theme.
Remember, when returned from Kiev, my colleague Adam Olkowicz told me about the idea Surkis to host Euro 2012 at first I was in some confusion. Well, it was hard to believe the seriousness of these intentions. It seemed that it is the purest water adventure that we have no chance. However, Gregory persuaded to the contrary — and with such passion that could only come to terms. In the end, we came to the conclusion that you have nothing to lose in case of defeat, and unanimously supported participation in the tender.
I saw how upset Gregory, after reviewing the presentation that Poland was preparing for the second phase of the tender. “No,” said, ” go to Budapest it is impossible. Need to do it again!” In the end, the Ukrainian-Polish stand was at the summit of UEFA is not just the best. If you compare with what was presented by the Italians, it is the Champions League tournament against some Amateurs. Grisha is a subtle psychologist, he learned of my colleagues on the UEFA Executive Committee and knew what they can to please and surprise. Gorilka with pepper and fat sandwiches are a great addition to the ultra-modern multimedia stand, in colors and paints talks about the advantages of our application. In my opinion, even the model girls, who were brought by the Italians, do not think of anything more original, stood in a corner and licking his lips.
By the way, on arrival in Wales Grisha offered a bet: I was inclined to think that Ukraine and Poland will win the second round, but he insisted that the Euro 2012 we will take in the first. In the end, I lost a bottle of champagne, which, of course, no regrets!”
Father Mikhail Davidovich and brother Igor
Alexander Chubarov (administrator Kiev “Dynamo”): “there is No doubt that the main transfer Grigory Surkis the President of our club — the return of Lobanovsky. I’m sure Gregory M. from the beginning I thought that Valery has again headed the home team. Talking about this went. And in the spring of 1995 I received from the President the job — so to speak, to probe the mail.
Surkis sent me and another employee of the club Vasily Babinchuk in Qatar at the world youth championship, putting two tasks — to look for candidates for the transition to the “Dynamo” and to pay a visit to Lobanovsky in Kuwait to find out what he’s doing and what his further plans.
“So, You want to return Valery Vasilyevich?” — I asked. Grigory Mikhailovich to explain as it is not only joked: “you Know, you’ve been working with lobanovskyi, the school feels…”
But, in General, to me and everything was clear. A conversation with lobanovskyi we had a very long. Valery is very keenly interested in everything that happens at the club. But at the same time it was felt that he already owns detailed information about the team and about the new President and Ukrainian football in General.
Lobanovsky made clear what he thinks about the return, but still bound by the contract. And then he made several important suggestions. In particular, asked to explain Surkis that he will never build a really strong team, if not change the system of football in Ukraine. First of all, said the Dynamo, we need a competitive League, and this should establish a Professional football League.
Naturally, on my return I reported everything Grigory Mikhailovich. Subsequently, it is known that he communicated with Valery Vasilyevich. Don’t know what details they discussed, but the main thing — have found a common language.
I remember very well the day when Lobanovsky at the end of 1996, flew to Kiev for ever. From the airport he went home, and “Dynamo”, where he waited for Grigory and Igor Surkis, Valentine Zgursky, other shareholders, Michael oshemkov, Valery Mir…
Was a bit uncomfortable before you met Valery Vasilyevich wife. Adelaida Pankratjevna, in my opinion, even a little angry. But Lobanovsky’s work has always stood in the first place. And in this respect they Grygoriy Mykhailovych each other’s faces.
Surkis also — a man of action. This undoubtedly has played a positive role. I have, Yes, probably, and not only me, initially there was a certain excitement: and whether work?.. Still, Grigory Mikhailovich even then it was difficult to really call a football man. But pretty quickly it became clear that problems will not arise.
It seems to me, Grigory Surkis during the first meeting a fully “scanned” Valery Vasilyevich. Remember, I said this phrase: “Do the iceberg!..” The President was referring to the depth of thought and knowledge Lobanovskiy, his wisdom was truly appreciated only after meeting in person. After all, this iceberg is only visible surface part, and 90 percent of this ice mountain is hidden under the water…
Intelligence Surkis, his experience and listening skills allow him to communicate with lobanovskyi equal. Even on the football theme. Gregory M. often came to the base, watched a training session, and then they rose with Valery Vasilievich into the room of a coach on the sixth floor and had long conversations”.
Victoria Bavarica (Manager, international Affairs, FC “Dynamo” since 1994): “the Football team “Dynamo” Kiev — one of the essential characters. When we did not know who I am, my father dreamed that it would be Vic, and we will walk to the stadium. It wasn’t quite true, but of course I was always proud of it sports, cultural and social phenomenon. Though hardly could have imagined that one day I would be involved in its activities. Worked myself as a translator in the tourism business, and in October 1993 I “ordered” in one of the matches of “Dynamo”.
So I met with Grigory Surkis, who adjusted to the new role of President of the club. In early 1994, he offered me the job on a permanent basis, and over time I became a direct participant of most international events with the participation of Grigory Surkis as his personal assistant and translator.
We must pay tribute to his unique talent negotiator. Always find a way to turn the conversation in the desired direction. May affect one aspect and then switch the attention of the interlocutor to another, totally unrelated to the previous, winning, thus, time or relieving tension. Always place uses his subtle sense of humor. In short, coming to negotiate creatively. Therefore situations when the dialogue came to a standstill, I do not recall.
Always a pleasure to work with someone who has something to learn, something to learn. But and I had to play the role of the teacher. So, on the eve of the final stage of the UEFA tender for the right to host Euro 2012, it was decided: Gregory M. must be in English. Despite tight deadlines, conceived was made from the stage he his speech all nicely struck! Affected persistence, hard work and dedication of my “ward” and his ability for languages.
With all the assertive, sometimes even aggressive discussion of important issues seeking to achieve understanding by all involved, for this he will always find time and arguments. While Surkis knows how not to look like a tyrant and usurper. Even in the most difficult moments, on the background of employment, fatigue or stress, gallant and polite, which, again, is in the details. For example, would never allow me to carry him the heavy document folders.
Neither the position nor the title of his companion never bothered, and among those constantly meet not only the highest officials of UEFA and FIFA, but also members of governments, heads of state, sovereigns.
Waiting for visit any of the guests, he always personally checks if everything is okay with the travel, accommodation, the organization of life and leisure. We pay special attention to the kitchen. Aims to everything was exquisite — and of the variety of the menu and the service. Thus he somewhere abroad is completely unpretentious in terms of gastronomy.
Memory POPs up of one of the foreign visits, the completion of which the representatives of the host party and asked me to dinner and relax a bit. However, Gregory M. nicely thanked the hosts, as he is able, and says: “Sorry, but today my mother makes cakes. Vika flew to Kiev!..”
The family of Grigoriy Mikhailovich — the sacred. About family speaks only with reverence: for it is the center of the Universe, an oasis, a source of power. And in this he also finds understanding among high-ranking football friends of the Western mentality. Knowing somehow that the family of the wife of one of the leaders of FIFA Jerome Champagne — natives of Ukraine, Hryhoriy Surkis with enthusiasm personally involved in the search, organizing in the end, all that is necessary to the family of the Frenchman visited the homeland of their ancestors. It was very sincere and touching.
In General, a pleasant surprise is his strong point. Any gift must be original, carry the meaning. Informal visits and anniversaries Joseph Blatter and Lennart Johansson Grigory Mikhailovich ordered the artists original works, including portraits of the guests.
If one year for Christmas colleagues presented Souvenirs with petrikivsky painting, next time come up with something else. Even the text in the message should not be repeated, and similar things he’s got an amazing memory!”
