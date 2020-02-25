Euro 2020 may be cancelled or postponed
UEFA did not rule out the possibility of cancellation or postponement of Euro 2020, as well as links to the national Championships.
Vice-President of UEFA Michel UVA said that the European tournaments, including national Championships, European games and Euro 2020 may be interrupted, postponed or cancelled, if the situation with the spread of the coronavirus will continue to deteriorate.
“We are watching developments and waiting. Football needs to adapt to the situation in the country.
We try not to stop the tournaments. The competitions will be stopped only in case if the situation will deteriorate”, – quotes the UVA sport24.ru referring to Rai Radio 1 Sport.
Euro 2020 should be held in 12 countries, and the first match is scheduled in Rome on June 12.
At the moment in Italy there is an outbreak of coronavirus, the number of cases exceeded 220 people, which is the highest figure in Europe. In this regard, 6 matches of the 26th round of Serie A will be held with empty stands.