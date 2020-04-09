Euro 2020 will be able to accept not all countries after coronavirus
The organizers of the Euro 2020 may encounter some problems due to postponement of the tournament.
In particular, not all of the host country will be prepared to take the tournament, which will take place next summer, reports the Daily Mail.
Football Federation of Spain and Italy are not sure that can hold the tournament that is associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and the fall of economies.
The only country that has confirmed its readiness to host Euro is England. We will remind, at Wembley must pass the group stage matches, semi-finals and finals of the tournament.
Note that the championship was to be held in the following cities: London, Munich, Baku, Rome, St Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Bilbao, Amsterdam.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that UEFA postponed the resumption of European competition for an indefinite period.