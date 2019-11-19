Euro 2020 will play with colored balls (photo)
The official ball of UEFA Euro 2020 has been unveiled.
However, it became known that Adidas will release a few more balls for the European championship, they’re different colors, according to xsport.ua.
This is done due to the fact that the tournament will be held in different European countries.
It is unknown which of the stadiums and matches will be intended certain goals.
Recall was determined for 19 of the teams who’ve already secured their participation in the finals of Euro 2020: Austria, England, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Turkey, UKRAINE, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Sweden.