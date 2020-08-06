Euro most expensive in the last two years: currency exchange rate
On Thursday, August 6, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro. The European currency significantly rose to its highest level in two years increased.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Thursday, August 6, and strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 12 cents to 27,7028 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official rate of hryvnia to US dollar is set at 27,7028 UAH per dollar against 27,8225 UAH per dollar, the exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level 32,9012 UAH per Euro against 32,7234 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Exchange rates on August 6:
USD — 27,7028 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,9012 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,4893 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,799 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,376 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9428 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,6645 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 36,4181 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,5332 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9903 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 9 cents to 27,8225 UAH per dollar.
