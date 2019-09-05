Euro NCAP broke seven new vehicles
Association of Euro NCAP launched a new series of crash tests, which was attended by seven models. In order to assess the level of security broke the Audi A1, BMW Z4, Ford Focus, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Kamiq Skoda and SsangYong Korando. In this Korean crossover for the first time, received five stars.
All participants in the crash test, the car earned the maximum five star rating. Even SsangYong Korando, which was the first model of the brand with such high ratings. The crossover was marked by poor protection of the pelvis rear passenger that is associated with the risk of submarining under the lap belt, and traumatic the front pillar.
Ford Focus fourth generation were tested a second time: the first time the hatchback has shown a lack of protection of the driver and front passenger during a rear impact, so the company had to change the shape of the headrests. After the modifications to the rating for safety increased from 85 to 96 percent.
Tests of the other participants did not bring surprises — all cars have received for the safety of five stars. Mercedes-Benz CLA in three disciplines from the four earned more than 90 percent.
Recall that in early July, the electric sedan Tesla Model 3 set an absolute record Euro NCAP tests, scoring 94% in terms of active safety systems. Previously, the best result belonged to Citroen Aircross C5 — 82%.