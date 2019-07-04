Europa FC vs Sant Juliá live streaming free: preview, prediction
We present the forecast for the preliminary round match of the Europa League, in which on July 4, “Europe” accepts “Sant Julia”. Should we expect the continuation of a football blockbuster from representatives of mini-states of Europe? – read our material.
FC Europe
The vice-champion of Gibraltar completed the national championship with a population of 35,000 people defeating Boca Juniors (13: 1) and after 27 rounds, he obtained 20 victories and four draws. The number of goals scored for such a number of games is 84. To the silver awards of the championship “space” they added a victory in the Cup of the country, where they beat “Gibraltar United” (3: 0). The first match of the LE ended in defeat ” Europe ” (2: 3).
Sant julia
The silver medalist of the championship of Andorra won the first place in the regular season, recording 13 victories and six draws as assets. ” Sant Julia ” scored the most in the season – 42 goals. In the playoffs, the Orange-and-Blacks lost first place to Santa Kolomna, which they lost in the Cup semi-final of the country.
Statistics
Europa lost 8 out of 10 European Cup matches
“Sant Julia” managed to win the first European Cup victory since 2011
The last personal match ended in victory for “Sant Julia” (3: 2)
Forecast
The teams will enter the field with extreme motivation, because entering the next stage for the opponents is akin to winning the Europa League. Bookmakers prefer ” Europe ” only for the home stadium, but the ratings show quite the opposite. In our opinion, we are in for an unpredictable turn of events in favor of the team from Andorra.