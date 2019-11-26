Europe experienced the strongest in decades, the earthquake that many victims (photos…

November 26, 2019

In the night of Tuesday, November 26, Albania was shaking — it was the strongest recorded over the last three decades, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 points.

According to “Euronews Albania”, many buildings were destroyed and people were running in and out of houses into the streets. The Albanian Ministry of health reports of three dead and 150 injured. The worst situation in the city of Fog. Also suffered durrës and Corbin.

 

Update | There are reports about some buildings that have collapsed in the coastal city of Durres pic.twitter.com/GAGeqCS1Jm

The inhabitants of Albania in social networks spread video shot in places where carousing natural disaster.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the night of 8 November 2019 in the North-West of Iran has recorded an earthquake that led to massive destruction in some localities. It was reported about the five dead and over five hundred injured.

