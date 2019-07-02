Europe faint from the heat in France and Germany – temperature records

Europe is suffering from the heat. This week set a new temperature record in France – almost 46 degrees, in Germany – 42, transmits television channel “MIR 24”.

This weather is a serious threat to the life and health of people. People tend to stay closer to the water. In the German capital became particularly popular in the public pools, on the spree river – the crowds of tourists.

Permanent heat damage to agriculture in the Old world drought possible. Forecasters warned that the expected wave of heat.

Due to the scorching heat in France abolished race – one of the participants died from heat during the preparation for the race.

