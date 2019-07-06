Europe is captivated with the hordes of poisonous caterpillars (video)
In early July, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg and several other European countries were hit by swarms of poisonous caterpillars. We are talking about Hiking the oak silkworms. The length of each of them reaches two or three inches. They are fat and juicy. So they describe people. Danger to humans the toxic hairs on the body of silkworms.
Every grown-up caterpillars, there are about 700 thousand fibers. They fall and are carried by the wind to a fairly large distances. In humans and dogs cause allergies or skin irritation. Contact with the hairs can cause itching, eye irritation, cough. It is also dangerous for health to touch the nests of these caterpillars.
Scientists explain their huge number this year is warm winter and spring. By the end of July silkworms turn into butterflies and will no longer cause problems. But while they have to fight.
Caterpillars have natural enemies. These are some types of beetles. But now they can not cope with such hordes of silkworms. Birds, in their majority, try not to eat poisonous caterpillars.
Silkworms make their nests on the tops of the trees. They feed on fresh foliage. And often migrate in search of her. That’s why they call it a go. They can harm forests and parks.
Ruhr (Germany) local authorities had to temporarily close some schools and parks. Now the specialists have the ability to destroy poisonous nest of silkworms. In Dortmund in the Park Fredenbaum caterpillars captured about 500 trees. The Park is also temporarily closed to the public.
Fully occupied Luxembourg. Tourists in Corsica are complaining of silkworms. Summer holiday was hopelessly flawed. The invasion of caterpillars was subjected to whole regions in the South of Spain, as well as several counties in the UK.
In the Belgian city of Louvain firefighters had to destroy the nests of these poisonous creatures before a rock concert.
The team, dressed in coveralls as chemical protection in different European countries climb the fire escape to the tops of the trees and destroy the nests of silkworms blowtorch or suck them with the vacuum cleaner.
The Internet has become a viral video in which an elderly woman in Enschede grapple with caterpillars with construction Hairdryer.
In fact, she chose a good method of fighting. The authorities of many cities in Germany have issued the following advice on how to resist the invasion of the caterpillars:
— Carefully to wash and wash clothes and other items that were in contact with the villi of the tracks
— Take a shower and wash thoroughly, including hair
— If you have any skin irritation or it became difficult to breathe, seek medical help
— If the hairs of the caterpillars are visible on your body to get rid of them with duct tape.
