Europe is melting: the heat will reduce the working day
PHOTO : “the World 24” / Elizabeth Shagalova
EUROPE
Extreme heat feel the strength of the inhabitants of European cities. The air temperature in France, Germany, Spain this week will reach 40 degrees, reports “WORLD 24”.
France declared “orange” – the penultimate – the level of weather danger. Because of the heat, employers are changing the schedule for its employees. The working day starts early to finish changing to heat.
In College exams postponed to early next week. By decision of the Paris city hall, a number of parks in the capital that are usually closed in the evening hours, now open at night.
Suffer from the heat and animals. In the Berlin zoo for the inhabitants prepared a supply of water and are often held on the beach, and treats are served frozen. Also, the zoo workers watched, the animals were not too long in the sun, and in closed cages was not stuffy.