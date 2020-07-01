‘Europe is not left’: the US bought the world’s supply of ramdevpir for the treatment COVID-19
The United States bought almost the world’s entire supply of ramdevpir, an antiviral drug, which may accelerate the recovery of patients infected with the coronavirus, writes the New York Post.
The head of the Department of health and human services (HHS), Alex Azar announced the conclusion of an agreement on the provision of large amounts of drugs from Gilead Sciences until September, which will allow U.S. hospitals to buy it.
“President trump made an amazing deal to provide Americans access to the first authorized drug for the treatment of COVID-19, — reads the statement of the hazard. — To the extent possible, we want any American patient who needs ramdevpir could get it. The administration of the tramp doing everything possible to learn more about essential drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 and to provide access to these options for the American people.”
The head of HHS said that Americans booked more than 500,000 courses of drug treatment.
“This is 100 percent of the projected production Gilead in July (94 200 courses of treatment), 90 percent of the production in August (174,900 courses of treatment) and 90 percent of the production in September (232,800 courses of treatment), in addition to the allocation for clinical trials,” he said.
Ramdevpir will cost $3120 for a typical patient with private health insurance or will cost the hospitals about $520 per dose per patient with private insurance.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the shorter and more common the course of treatment will cost $3120, and a longer course of $5720.
According to Euronews, this antiviral drug is the only approved by the European medicines Agency for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.
Another medicine, which, as it turned out, has an impact on patients with coronavirus, is the steroid dexamethasone, which reduces the number of deaths in the most severely ill patients.
“They have access to most of the drugs [ramdevpir] so for Europe is nothing left,” said the British Guardian, Dr. Andrew hill, senior visiting research fellow at the University of Liverpool.
“This is the first major approved drug, and where the access mechanism? We are again at the end of the queue,” he said.
Hill added that the Kingdom can still receive ramdevpir through the so-called compulsory license, which cancels the intellectual property rights of the company.
This would allow you to buy medicine from companies that produce generic in Bangladesh or India, where Gilead’s patent is not recognized, reports the Guardian.
