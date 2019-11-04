Europe was lashed by a powerful storm Amelie, there’s a victim (video)
The coast of Western Europe was attacked by the elements — here raging storm “Amelie”. This fall, terrible storms — a frequent occurrence. About cataclysms in Western Europe reports КорреспонденТ.net.
The wind speed sometimes reaches 163 km/h. the Storm left without electricity for about 140 million homes. Disrupted transport links: the railway track and the motorway falling trees.
Storm “Amelie” also is raging off the coast of Italy and Spain. In walking through the city Park killed 37-year-old resident of Mallorca — it rolled a palm tree. The var river overflowed in the Italian region Liguria — it flooded roads and houses. In the town of San Pietro a landslide destroyed the road and cut off from the outside world 60.
As previously reported, on 3 November, a massive storm with tornado and rained down on the popular black sea resort.
