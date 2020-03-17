European Championships rhythmic gymnastics in Kiev cancelled
The European gymnastics Union (UEG) on its official website announced the cancellation of several sporting events due to the coronavirus.
In particular, cancelled the European championship in rhythmic gymnastics, which was scheduled to conduct from 21st to 24th of may in Kiev.
Furthermore, there were European Championships in artistic gymnastics for women (Paris, from 30 April to 3 may) and men (Baku, may 27 to may 31), as well as trampolining, tumbling and double mini-trampoline (Gothenburg, from 7 to 10 may).
“Our main concern is always the safety and health of the gymnasts, their entourages, fans and our partners. In this situation, we feel that the transfer of these important competition – best option.
Be sure a hundred percent, we are working to find possible solutions. We are going to postpone the competition for the second half of the year and will work with organizers to find a new date. More information will appear at the end of April,” – said in a statement.