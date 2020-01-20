European Commission President and Putin discussed gas transit via Ukraine
The sides discussed trilateral agreement between Ukraine, the European Union and Russia on gas transit
The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on transit of gas through Ukraine. She wrote about this in his Twitter.
“It was good to meet with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. We have discussed the trilateral agreement between Ukraine, the European Union and Russia on gas transit through Ukraine”, — she wrote.
Recall from the beginning of 2020, the Russian company Gazprom has sharply reduced gas supplies transit through Ukraine. Since the beginning of year “Gazprom” has begun a sharp decline in gas supplies primarily due to a threefold decrease in transit through Ukraine. In particular, on December 30 volumes of supplies through Ukraine were 262,3 million cubic meters per day, and on January 7, the transit decreased to 91.2 million cubic meters.