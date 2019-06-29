European games: Ukraine won five medals in a day
On the penultimate day of the II European games the national team of Ukraine joined the team five medals.
Confirmed the reputation of the Ukrainian Boxing heavyweight Viktor Vykhryst who won the Frenchman Murad Aliyev final battle 4:1.
Silver medal in the gymnastics all-around was won by our Olympic champion in 2016 and world champion in 2014 Oleg Vernaeve.
In the women’s gymnastics all-around bronze in the asset Daria Varinsky.
Two “bronze” was won by our team in karate. In Kumite 84 kg lower place in the podium was occupied by Valery Chebotar, and in the same condition in women under 68 kg one more “bronze” Anne Miller.