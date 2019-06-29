European games: Ukraine won five medals in a day

| June 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Европейские игры: Украина завоевала пять медалей за день

On the penultimate day of the II European games the national team of Ukraine joined the team five medals.

Confirmed the reputation of the Ukrainian Boxing heavyweight Viktor Vykhryst who won the Frenchman Murad Aliyev final battle 4:1.

Silver medal in the gymnastics all-around was won by our Olympic champion in 2016 and world champion in 2014 Oleg Vernaeve.

In the women’s gymnastics all-around bronze in the asset Daria Varinsky.

Two “bronze” was won by our team in karate. In Kumite 84 kg lower place in the podium was occupied by Valery Chebotar, and in the same condition in women under 68 kg one more “bronze” Anne Miller.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.