European games: Ukraine won the gold medal in rowing

Европейские игры: Украина завоевала золотую медаль в гребле на байдарках

Mariya Povkh and Lyudmila Kalinowska
At the II European games in Minsk, the Ukrainian women’s duet Mariya Povkh/Ludmila Kalinovskaya won a gold medal in rowing-twos at a distance of 200 meters, showing the result 44.781 sec.

“Silver” in the asset of the German tandem Fracisco Yoff and Tina Dietze (44.961), and bronze medals the hosts of the tournament of the Volga, Gudzenko and Marina Litvinchuk (45.073).

I should add that before that race over the channel went terrible downpour, which, however, did not scare the organizers and athletes.

Note that this is the first “gold” of the Ukrainian team at the European games in the last four days after the triumphal performance of athletes.

      

