European the heat is breaking historical records
Heat wave in Europe has surpassed several historical temperature maxima for June.
In Austria the first month of summer was the hottest in the entire history of observations: temperature at 4.5 degrees above the average and occasionally reached +35C.
The thermometer in Germany, June 26, rose to +38,6 degrees Celsius – it is noted that this has not happened since 1947.
Radzyń Podlaski in Poland and Doksany in the Czech Republic also recorded a new national highs with a temperature of 38.2 C and +38,9 C, respectively.
In eleven provinces in the East and centre of Spain set the heat above 40C, reports
According to forecasts, in some areas of North-Eastern region, it may increase up to +45.
In Catalonia began the most powerful in the last 20 years forest fires. Suffered, according to various estimates, from four to ten thousand hectares, and the fire continues to spread.
The temperature is expected to exceed +40C and in Italy, especially in the Central and Northern regions. Several cities, including Rome, announced the highest level of climatic risk.
France, where in 2003 because of the heat killed 15 000 people, is in a state of “orange” alarm.
In Paris with fountains and sprinklers attached to hydrants. Some schools carry important exams and even closed.
The Swiss city of Geneva, Bern and Zurich, according to forecasts, also reached record temperatures of 39C – 40C.
Thirty-degree heat was established even in the high Alps.
The reason for extreme weather experts call two of the anticyclone, which blocks cool air mass and “drives” in Europe, the fiery streams from the Sahara desert.
Forecasts meteorologists disappointing: until the end of June, a cold snap can be expected.