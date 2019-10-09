“Eurovision-2020”: named first participants of the contest
The names of the first representatives at the international song contest “Eurovision-2020”, which will be held in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). First their representatives called Spain and Belgium.
So, from Spain in the contest will feature the popular 27-year-old singer Blas Canto. For him this is the second attempt at the competition. In 2011, he passed the national selection in the group Auryn. From 2017, the singer began his solo career. His debut album Complicado, was released in September 2018 and has been very successful — took the top spot in the Spanish charts. Blas will perform in the final, since Spain is one of the founders of the competition.
Belgium will present “adult” band Hooverphonic, who performs on stage for 25 years. In 2018 the soloist team is Luke Kreisberg who won in 2017 vocal competition “the Voice of Flanders”. Song the musicians present in the beginning of 2020.
The contest will be held from 12 to 16 may in the Netherlands thanks to the victory of Duncan Lawrence on the competition in Israel.
Ukraine did not take part in the competition because of the scandal at the national selection and rejection MARUV to go to Israel.
His representative, Ukraine will choose during the televised competition.
