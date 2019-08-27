Eva Longoria admired figure in evening dress
Hollywood actress Eva Longoria only a year ago I first became a mom, and now can be a great example for women after childbirth.
44-year-old star of the TV series “Desperate Housewives” was not easy to lose weight after childbirth. Eve massively criticized thousands of haters on the network and have no doubt that within a year, Longoria will demonstrate a perfect figure.
During the year, the actress regularly engaged in the gym, as told on his page on Instagram. In addition, the celebrity combined work and motherhood: she even took his son Santiago during the first months after birth on the set. Also recently, the star showed a photo of a joint release with the baby on the red carpet.
It is possible to see how Longoria in a luxurious evening dress from Moschino Couture posing in front of dozens of paparazzi. But in the hands of eve – year-old Santiago.
The last photo which was published by Longoria, has become very effective. On the eve depicted in a black dress and accentuate the neckline. Completed the image of a star white sandals with plastic inserts.