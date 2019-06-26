Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston christened their first child, Santiago
Infant son Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston Santiago was baptized in a Church of Los Angelis. At the end of the ceremony the couple had a holiday home, where he was invited friends and relatives.
In June, the son of Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston was a year old. In this regard, young parents have arranged several holidays. Initially, the actress with a child visited Disneyland, and a few days later staged a celebration of the christening of the birthday.
The event was held in one of the churches Los Angelesa last weekend. Entrepreneur Maria Bravo and actor Amory Nolasco — a close friend of Longoria, became the godparents of the child. According to the actress, the celebration was successful, and later, in an interview, she thanked all the guests of the evening.
Small Santiago all night sleep, but Eva Longoria has admitted that it did not prevent the audience to have fun. A young mother told me that she believes in God, along with her husband attends Church and so the baptism became a real event for the couple. Now Eva Longoria is days with the child, taking him to the shooting, and at the festival in Cannes was with him inseparable.
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston are married even in 2016. At the moment, the actress has told that wants to try on the status of the mother. Fans are of the opinion that the actress has changed a lot. Longoria gradually ceases to be in the image of the sexy diva, although on some holidays there is in candid images. However, publications of the actress in social networks dedicated to the achievements of Santiago and feelings to her husband.
So far, the only child of the couple remains Santiago, but Eva Longoria admits that she wants to become a mother for the second time.