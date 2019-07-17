Eva Longoria boasted emaciated figure in a bikini

July 17, 2019

44-year-old Hollywood actress Eva Longoria along with a family rest on the Italian island of Capri. In Paradise star flew straight from another resort in Spain. There she has managed to work on your tan, so her beach images Italy look even more impressive, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 1+1.

Ева Лонгория похвасталась похудевшей фигурой в бикини

To emphasize a beautiful bronze skin tone, Longoria wore a crisp white swimsuit. To him, she picked up a straw hat and sunglasses.

In addition to photographs that show figures of eve in all its glory, she also added a short funny video. She is smiling and dancing on the yacht.

Fans said that the star seems to be slimmer than in previous Spanish holiday. Maybe it’s the tan, which visually makes the body more fit, and perhaps Eva Longoria really have time to lose weight.

