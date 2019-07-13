Eva Longoria boasted figure a year after childbirth
Us actress and Director Eva Longoria shared a photo taken on vacation.
44-year-old American actress and Director Eva Longoria first became a mom in the summer of 2018, published in Instagram picture, which was posing in a swimsuit standing , reports the Chronicle.info with reference to gordonua.com.
In the picture also captured a friend of Longoria, standing back to her.
“That’s what friends do, to get the photobomb,” wrote Longoria.
“Vacation mode,” she said in hostage.
Son Santiago Eva Longoria gave birth to 19 June 2018 in one of hospitals of Los Angeles. About the pregnancy of the actress became known in December 2017. When she was in the fourth month of pregnancy.
For Longoria, the child was the first. For her husband, company President of Televisa Jose Antonio Baston, is the fourth. The couple formalized the relationship in the spring of 2016.