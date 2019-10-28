Eva Longoria danced incendiary dance on the women’s summit
Hollywood actress, star of “Desperate Housewives” Eva Longoria made a little prank on the women’s summit The Wrap”s Power 2019.
The actress danced incendiary dance and shared this video on his page in Instagram.
The actress managed to draw attention to his person not only dance, but in a charming way. On the red carpet Eva appeared in a white jumpsuit from Balmain. This outfit highlighted a perfect figure the actress who quickly got back in shape after childbirth.
We will add that despite the playful mood of a celebrity, the summit discussed serious topics. So, Longoria made a speech in which he focused on the fact that in Hollywood to achieve success hard, especially Hispanics.