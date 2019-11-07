Eva Longoria demonstrates impeccable form in stylish dress shirt
Eva Longoria, known for its active lifestyle, regularly speaking at events, and also records video. Her latest work – a joint podcast with Jay Shetty, a former monk and a motivational speaker. The actress was so pleased with the meeting with the now popular spiritual leader that left a glowing comment in his microblog.
“Hi! Catch me today on the page of my dear friend @jayshetty. We’re talking about how to be productive and successful, both professionally and personally.” In turn, Jay left a touching comment: “Eva, you’re amazing! Your work ethic and desire to serve others are really impressive! So glad to call you a friend!”.
To meet Longoria, which has already earned the title of style icon, went to dress shirt in blue stripes with a belt at the waist and three quarter sleeves. This print does not give way for several seasons now, and in this he is again at the peak of popularity. I love it especially those who want to visually look slimmer. Longitudinal strip, as is known, can work wonders, instantly “pulling” silhouette and making it the same way stylish and elegant. Added Eva bow gold chain with pendant, small earrings, styling with straight slicked back hair and bright makeup.
As for the actress, she clearly loved the strip for its ability to conceal the extra pounds. Recently, the star boasts impeccable form. She recently showed one of his training sessions where he appeared in a seductive outfit. He stressed the fragile and feminine figure of the celebrity, but at the same time perfectly showed off her chiseled muscles.