Eva Longoria emphasized the slender figure a slinky red dress
Eva Longoria won the network is not one outfit. 44-year-old actress recently surprised with new styles, shades, and most importantly – her slender figure in them. Over the last couple of weeks she showed so many luxurious images that it seems that there’s nowhere better. But there is no limit to perfection! A few hours ago, Longoria appeared in another fancy dress. This time a passionate red.
Eva tried on the dress from Greta Constantine, figure-hugging along its entire length, with V-neck and short sleeves. Needless to say that the red tint and style has made her spectacular appearance as attractive as possible? Completed the outfit with white earrings, soft styling-wave and the bright and sweet makeup. The photo that eve posted on her page, she signed the famous line from the song: “Lady in red”. And also listed the entire team that created the “glamorous image”.
Of course, fans of the 44-year-old beauty was ecstatic. They covered eve’s comments, calling a “goddess” and “hot beauty”. You have to give eve credit: the image of the glamorous beauty of her face like no other!
By the way, in connection with the premiere of “Dora and the Lost city” Longoria travels a lot. Working time take up all her time, because the photos with the baby Santi had not appeared on the page. Although their fans love nothing less than brilliant outputs of the actress.
However, Longoria, and she once admitted that recalls the beginning of summer as the magic age, for the last time. Recall that she, along with her husband and son traveled to Spain and Italy. Apparently, communication with your favorite men, rest on yachts, the sights, the sun and the beach and worked on eve, that she postrhinal and prettier. Today her figure and shining appearance arouse enthusiasm among network users around the world.