Eva Longoria enjoying a day in Barcelona
Eva Longoria, who last year first became a mom, loves pricked the public staff with a year-old son. Baby recently celebrated his first birthday. In honor of this event the star of “Desperate Housewives” has produced a touching post. She posted plenty of photos from almost all periods of pregnancy and maternity. Footage it was accompanied by touching words. In a long passage, she expressed the idea that and not noticed how this year has gone. However, it was the happiest in her life. The birthday celebration of Sebastian’s lasted almost a week. The whole family, including grandma and numerous nephews, they went to Disneyland, where it was also posted a variety of photos.
And now a new adventure! Eva with her husband, Mexican businessman Jose Antonio Baston, and son Santiago went to Barcelona. The actress showed a lot of personnel from their joint trip. They were taken on a walk around the city. On the square, the actress and the kid stopped to admire soap bubbles. “Bubbles, Barcelona Baby!”, – has signed the actress a series of frames, reinterpret the name of the legendary “Wiki. Christine. Barcelona” By Woody Allen.
Eve is dressed in a white dress with long sleeves and colorful floral print. Complete the picture of a beige lace-up flat, dark brown handbag and straw hat, large sunglasses and pearl earrings. Baby, she dressed in a bright blue suit. Needless to say, that looked mother and baby is incredibly harmonious and stylish!
In stories the actress showed a lot of the other places they visited. Including one of the main attractions of the city – a masterpiece creation of Antonio Gaudi, the Sagrada Familia.