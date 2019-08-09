Eva Longoria for the release of the chosen outfit
Eva Longoria knows how to surprise many fans. It is sufficient to highlight its bright appearance another fancy outfit. This time 44-year-old beauty, seem to have outdone yourself. She chose to exit in the light dress terracotta color with white accents from Australian designer Toni Maticevski. With ruffles, free-flowing folds, a thin belt at the waist and open back, it made the image of eve delicate and feminine. Added his high hair and bright makeup. She looked stylish and bright, and it has earned a lot of pleasant words from their subscribers.
But in between secular receptions and premieres Longoria manages to do his favorite thing – motherhood. That’s exactly what she called it motherhood known to the Parents magazine Latina Magazine. On the cover she appeared together with her beloved son Santi. Eva tried on a loose white blouse and pants of the same hue. Complements the image of laying a light wave and bright makeup. The kid also tried on a white t-shirt and therefore looks to match your stylish mom. Smiling and happy, it just shines!
“Share two things: to be a mother and to be latina! Don’t forget to buy your copy of Latina Parents to read my interview and see beautiful photos of the baby Santi,” added eve fun signature. Followers just bombarded the actress and her one year old son with compliments.
By the way, Eva is often recognized that motherhood completely changed her life. But the past year was the happiest year in her life. Despite the fact that it was difficult to combine pregnancy with numerous projects, she did not get away from work, though, and has revised its schedule.
But soon after birth she again shone on the set, and secular events, but now – with Santi. So that the kid literally since the first days of life emblazoned in front of an audience and was used to the attention. His amiability and openness are hinting that growing up is a real star!